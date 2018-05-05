Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators vow to kill indigenes in Brazil, South Africa — Nigeria Today

Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators vow to kill indigenes in Brazil, South Africa
A witness in the ongoing trial of the suspected killers of Worshipers at a Catholic Church in Ozubulu Community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Obi has told the court that the masterminds of the massacre have vowed to visit indigenes of the community living in Brazil and south Africa with the […]
Ozubulu church massacre: Perpetrators vow to kill indigenes in Brazil, South Africa
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!