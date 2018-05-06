'Pakistan Interior Minister Shot, Wounded In Suspected Assassination Bid' - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

‘Pakistan Interior Minister Shot, Wounded In Suspected Assassination Bid’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
'Pakistan Interior Minister Shot, Wounded In Suspected Assassination Bid'
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pakistan's interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has been shot in the arm in a suspected assassination attempt at a public meeting in Punjab province but will survive, his aide said Sunday. “Ahsan Iqbal was targeted and shot in the arm,” Asim Khan, a special …
