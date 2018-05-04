Pakistan’s Mr. Bean Impersonator Is Right On The Money [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Pakistan’s Mr. Bean Impersonator Is Right On The Money [Videos]

I doubt we will ever see Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean again, and he seems to be tied up with cashing in on his Johnny English character.

That’s a pity, because the bumbling British Bean remains a favourite right around the world – including Pakistan, which is where a chap called Asif Muhammad [or Mohammad Asif according to some reports] comes in.

A magician called Omar Farooq bumped into Asif in character recently, and this video below hit the internet. It wasn’t long before it racked up the views, and Asif deserves a pat on the back for nailing down that Bean impression.

Enjoy:

Turns out the 44-year-old has cashed in on his talent, appearing in a few advertisements as well:

He may have nailed those adverts, but according to a Newsday article from back in 2016, he might not be as good live.

Here’s their review of his efforts at the Harare International Conference Centre:

[His set] turned out to be a colossal disappointment after it failed to live up to its billing… There was little laughter at the show, as the audience failed to connect to the visitng [sic] comedian’s humour.

The sensational look-alike of British comedian Rowan Atkinson, popularly known as Mr Bean, failed to impress at his maiden performance, leaving those he shared the stage with to steal the limelight.

Oh, the shame.

Reckon we’ll just stick to having a chuckle at his ads, then.

[source:newsday]

