Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust – Daily Sun



Daily Sun Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust

Daily Sun

President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine came under fire, on Wednesday, for comments in which he said the genocide of Jews in Europe by the Nazis was not because of the Jewish religion, but because of the Jews' role in bank lending. “Abbas's body is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

