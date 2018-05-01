 Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Pamodzi: We are Ready To Make History In Okpekpe Again
Complete Sports Nigeria
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the prestigious Okpekpe international 10km road race have assured of staging another world class event come next weekend in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State. Zack Amodu, the director of organisation for the race
Walelegn, Tuei Lead World-class Elite Cast to Okpekpe RaceTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.