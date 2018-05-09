Panic As Ebola Virus Spreads In The Congo, 17 People Already Confirmed Dead — Nigeria Today

Panic As Ebola Virus Spreads In The Congo, 17 People Already Confirmed Dead
The health ministry has said that at least 17 people have died in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where health officials have confirmed an outbreak of Ebola. According to The Guardian, It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the DRC, whose eastern Ebola river gave the deadly virus […]
Comments
