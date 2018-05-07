 Pastor Adeboye speaks on 2019 election, 2018 budget — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pastor Adeboye speaks on 2019 election, 2018 budget

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to vote for credible leaders come 2019 in order to move the nation forward. Adeboye urged Christians to get their PVCs and participate in next year’s general elections , adding that it is the only power vested in the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Pastor Adeboye speaks on 2019 election, 2018 budget

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.