Pastor beaten over church money - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today

Pastor beaten over church money – Pulse.com.gh
|
Pulse.com.gh
|
Pastor beaten over church money
Pulse.com.gh
The Mosama Church International pastor, Bismarck Mensah, was subjected to severe beating by Osei after he asked him to render accounts of the church's revenue which was in his possession. Published: 1 minute ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail · play. 24/7 …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!