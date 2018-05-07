Pastor nabbed for propagating hate speech - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Pastor nabbed for propagating hate speech – Vanguard
|
|
Pastor nabbed for propagating hate speech
Vanguard
Police in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Chris Mordi, of the Miracle of Fires Ministry, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly propagating hate speech in the state. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, disclosed this to …
