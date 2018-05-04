 Paternity Leave Bill For Nigerian Men Fails At House Of Reps — Nigeria Today
Paternity Leave Bill For Nigerian Men Fails At House Of Reps

Posted on May 4, 2018

A bill for an Act to make provisions for optional paternity leave to all married male employees in private and public service, on Thursday failed to scale through second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok ( Plateau-APC), subsequently failed to scale through as it was roundly defeated with […]

The post Paternity Leave Bill For Nigerian Men Fails At House Of Reps appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

