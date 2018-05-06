PDP condemns violence during APC congress, sues for peace — Nigeria Today

PDP condemns violence during APC congress, sues for peace
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress held in some parts of the country on Saturday. The party in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologboniyan called for peace in electoral processes. The statement read “PDP condemns in totality, the violence and bloodletting that characterized […]
