PDP has credible presidential hopefuls- Sen. Amori — Nigeria Today

PDP has credible presidential hopefuls- Sen. Amori

Sen. Ighoyota Amori, the Political Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, has said that the party has enough credible candidates for the contest of 2019 presidential election. Amori, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, said that PDP had credible people that could defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

