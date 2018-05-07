PDP infested Osun with epidemic after its rally — APC — Nigeria Today

PDP infested Osun with epidemic after its rally — APC

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of infesting the state with epidemic barely 24 hours after the PDP zonal rally held in Osogbo.

Famoodun, who spoke at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, venue of the rally, amidst horde of APC supporters, holding brooms to sweep the premises, said PDP, after several years of ruling the state could not provide an edifice such as the ones built by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He said: “They (PDP) have been in power before now. They never considered it a good thing to remove shanties that once occupied this place we are now. Before Aregbesola rebuilt this place, less than 10% of the crowd we have here now could not stand together on this ground.

“We graciously approved its usage for them, because we are matured politically. But see what they have made of the place of relaxation given to Osun people by a visionary governor? They messed up, vandalised and defaced it. Their presence in Osun on Saturday has brought epidemic here.

“What members of APC are doing here is symbolic cleansing. One of our own gave Osun this magnificent edifice. We can’t allow a party that is not known for anything good, mess it up.”

Reacting to the defection of Alhaji Fatai Oyedele Diekola, a former APC chieftain from Osogbo, Famoodun declared that the man was never a member of APC in the state.

Famoodun said: “he was never a member of APC. He is a friend to some of us, who are in APC. His defection meant nothing to us. He left long ago, he only openly declared for PDP yesterday.”

