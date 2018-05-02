PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction — Nigeria Today

PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction

The tussle within the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the national leadership of the party rejected the recognition accorded Mr Adebayo Dayo as the state chairman by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) The commission had in a letter dated April 12, 2018 and signed […]

The post PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

