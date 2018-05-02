PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction — Nigeria Today

PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction
The tussle within the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the national leadership of the party rejected the recognition accorded Mr Adebayo Dayo as the state chairman by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) The commission had in a letter dated April 12, 2018 and signed […]
The post PDP NWC Faults INEC’s Recognition Of Ogun Faction appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
