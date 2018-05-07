PDP receives 5,558 defectors in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

PDP receives 5,558 defectors in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Monday received no fewer than 5,558 All Progressives Congress members who defected to the party from across the 23 local government areas of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception which took place at Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, was attended by prominent PDP officials both at the national and state levels. Alhaji Ahmad Makarfi, former PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, described the event as significant, and advised the returnees to join hands to realise the party’s objectives.

