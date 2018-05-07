PDP to Osinbajo: You’re beneficiary of corruption — Nigeria Today

PDP to Osinbajo: You’re beneficiary of corruption

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

has no moral right to accuse opposition politicians of being corrupt as he is a

beneficiary of corruption.

PDP said in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola

Ologbondiyan that Nigerians, particularly, the younger generation, are

thoroughly disappointed in Prof Osinbajo for allowing himself to be used as the

poster boy for diversion of public attention from the impunity and corruption

that saturate the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

“As a professor of law, and an occupant of the exalted seat of the Vice

President of our country, Prof. Osinbajo should know better than allowing

himself to be used to bandy figures and make unguarded statements at public

events, such as his comments at the APC ward congress in Lagos, where he

described everyone else as “thieves”.

“We note that Vice President Osinbajo has refused to heed wise counsel and

accord respect to his office by desisting from such unguarded comments only

because he has been sucked in and entangled in the propaganda, deception,

impunity and sleazes that not only brought their administration to power, but

have become its trademarks in the last three years.

“We specifically invite Nigerians to note that all assertions by the Vice

President, especially on the performance of the Buhari administration as well

as his allegations and bandying of figures against the opposition, have

remained unsubstantiated.

“Moreover, Nigerians have noted that Prof. Osinbajo, in his ‘sanctimony’, has

been silent on corruption under the Buhari administration, including the

leaked memo detailing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC, exposed

sleazes in oil subsidy deals, diversion of Internally Displaces Persons, IDP,

intervention funds, which includes the probe of a misappropriated N18bn in

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, under his direct supervision

as well as other looting in government agencies such as the National Health

Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

“The Vice President is also ominously silent about the prevailing high-

handedness and human rights violations and the aloofness of government

resulting in daily bloodletting in various parts of our country.”

PDP urged Prof. Osinbajo to take heed, retreat to the inner room, and conduct

a soul searching.

“He should also note that propaganda and, particularly, false accusations are

not only abhorred by the Holy Books, but will also not deliver the APC and its

incompetent administration from the resolve of Nigerians to kick them out,

come 2019.”

