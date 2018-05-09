PDP to pesidency: Come out clean on Buhari’s health status — Nigeria Today

PDP to pesidency: Come out clean on Buhari’s health status

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest journey to the United Kingdom for medical

attention, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday in Abuja tasked the presidency to

come out clean on the health status of the Nigerian leader.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP national secretariat, the party’s national publicity

secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was contradictory that a presidency that lays claim to

transparency and integrity was keeping Nigerians in the dark about what is ailing the leader

they voted into office.

According to the PDP spokesman, the confirmation of the presidency that President Buhari is

unwell, ailing and unfit to attend to state matters, though belated and coming after intense

public pressure, has now put to rest speculations on the health status of the president, as well

as his attendant inability to effectively govern.

“It is however very unfortunate that the President and his handlers had chosen to shroud the

issue of his persistent illness in secrecy under a government that prides itself on claims of

transparency and integrity.

“Nigerians will recall that shortly before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting,

CHOGM, in April, Mr. President, without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly as

required by the constitution, undertook a private visit to the UK where his doctors are known to

reside, five clear days ahead of CHOGM. Nigerians were left in the dark for the period despite

demands for full disclosure by the PDP.

“Only last week, two days after his departure from the United States where he had gone for a

state visit, Mr. President went ‘missing’ again. When concerns began to mount on his

whereabouts, the Presidency claimed he had a ‘technical stopover’ in the UK, citing flight

issues, only for revelations to emerge from the same presidency on Monday that Mr. President

was actually in the UK to see his doctors.

“In these circumstances, Nigerians were taken for granted, deceived and treated like lesser men

and women without reasoning capacity, while our nation, at those periods, was left with no

leadership as Mr. President refused to transmit power as required by the 1999 Constitution, as

amended.

“Whereas we have nothing against Mr. President’s decision to take care of his ailing health as

we are all subject to human frailties, Nigerians detest the deception, lies and beguiling that had

trailed the handling of his unabating health issue. Even as we speak, Nigerians are not aware of

the ailment our president is suffering from and the identity of the doctors and the hospital

attending to him.

“Moreover, it is unfortunate that President Buhari would always embark on medical tourism

abroad when his administration has completely refused to address the poor state of the health

sector in Nigeria, for which medical personnel are currently on strike across the nation.

“We urge the presidency to note that shrouding the issue of President Buhari’s illness in

secrecy, just for political gains, is neither in the interest of the President nor that of our nation

at large.

