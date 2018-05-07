PDP Warns APC Against Unleashing Violence On Ekiti — Nigeria Today

PDP Warns APC Against Unleashing Violence On Ekiti

LEADERSHIP

The Ekiti State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the violence which erupted at Saturday’s governorship primary of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. This came as the national secretariat of the party disqualified appointees of governor Ayo Fayose from voting at the exercise. The party in a statement on […]

The post PDP Warns APC Against Unleashing Violence On Ekiti appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

