 Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Within the first two months of the current year, the country’s pension fund gained N270 billion, increasing from N7.52 trillion as at  December 31,  2017 to N7.779 trillion as at the end of February, 2018. LEADERSHIP investigation shows that the pension assets rose by 2.8 per cent within two months, making the growth one of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.