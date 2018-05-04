Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months — Nigeria Today

Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months

Within the first two months of the current year, the country’s pension fund gained N270 billion, increasing from N7.52 trillion as at December 31, 2017 to N7.779 trillion as at the end of February, 2018. LEADERSHIP investigation shows that the pension assets rose by 2.8 per cent within two months, making the growth one of […]

The post Pension Assets Gains N270bn In 2 Months appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

