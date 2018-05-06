Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp – Vanguard
Vanguard
Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp
Vanguard
On a night filled with so much fun, pomp, pageantry and cascading musical explosion Pepsi unveiled four Nigerian foremost DJ's as their Ambassadors. The quartet of DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall and DJ Xclusive considered to be A-list DJs rocking the …
