 Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Pepsi unveils DJ Ambassadors amid pomp
Vanguard
By Ayo Onikoyi. On a night filled with so much fun, pomp, pageantry and cascading musical explosion Pepsi unveiled four Nigerian foremost DJ's as their Ambassadors. The quartet of DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall and DJ Xclusive considered to be A-list DJs

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.