Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization — Nigeria Today

Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization

Easier navigation, customization, and smart home lighting management in the Philips Hue control app help users get creative with additional lighting design features without needing another semester of college.

The post Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

