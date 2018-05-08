 Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Easier navigation, customization, and smart home lighting management in the Philips Hue control app help users get creative with additional lighting design features without needing another semester of college.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.