Photo FOMO: Stash 5 years of footage on this card; daily photos boost well-being — Nigeria Today

Photo FOMO: Stash 5 years of footage on this card; daily photos boost well-being

Want to stay on top of the latest photo industry news? Find out how this SD card is able to keep recording for five years, or why researchers in the U.K. believe a daily photo challenge is good for your health.

The post Photo FOMO: Stash 5 years of footage on this card; daily photos boost well-being appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

