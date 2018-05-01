PHOTO: Hillary Clinton accepts Chimamanda's advice, rewrites Twitter bio - The Punch — Nigeria Today

PHOTO: Hillary Clinton accepts Chimamanda’s advice, rewrites Twitter bio – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
PHOTO: Hillary Clinton accepts Chimamanda's advice, rewrites Twitter bio
The Punch
America's 2016 Democratic presidential flag bearer, Hillary Clinton, has rearranged her Twitter bio to reflect the counsel given her by Nigerian-born novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Late last month, Chimamanda had asked the former First Lady why …
Heidi Stevens: Hillary's twitter bio is not that strange
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!