Photos: Bukedde’s Fifi flaunts baby bump at Blankets and Wine — Nigeria Today

 Photos: Bukedde's Fifi flaunts baby bump at Blankets and Wine
Photos: Bukedde’s Fifi flaunts baby bump at Blankets and Wine

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

BigEyeUg Team

Bukedde TV’s Phiona Nabitengero aka Fifi Da Queen and her man Nsubuga Abdullah aka Fab Love have been busy since their introduction in January this year.

The couple who announced that they had a little bun in the oven last month are set for big things.

Just last weekend, after she had been gifted a brand new car by her man, Fifi flaunted her baby bump at the Blankets and Wine event that took place at Cricket Oval Lugogo.

Fifi who was in the presence of the love of her life seemed happy and fine showing off her baby bump to whoever cared to see. We have the photos as we wish her the very best.

The post Photos: Bukedde’s Fifi flaunts baby bump at Blankets and Wine appeared first on BigEye.UG.

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG.

