PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The year 2018 has been an amazing year for Davido and it looks like it’s just been getting better.

The DMW boss has signed on as a brand ambassador with smartphone giants, Infinix. The announcement was made yesterday on the 8th of May at a press briefing at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.

Check out pictures below

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

