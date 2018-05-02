Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police — Nigeria Today

Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police
The Police on Wednesday brought Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye to a Magistrate Court in Abuja on a stretcher. Mr Melaye was accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi State. Before arriving court premises, security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity. Senator […]
The post Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police appeared first on Timeofgist.
