PHOTOS: Oge Okoye Is Wearing Fake D&G Top – Fans Say — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Oge Okoye Is Wearing Fake D&G Top – Fans Say

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye posted a picture on her instagram today where she was on an outing with Mercy Aigbe, SirUti and Poshested.

Some followers were quick to spot the wrong or fake spelling on her top.

At least once in a year, Oge Okoye has been known for been in the news for one reason or the other. This time around, it’s her being trolled by her fans for rocking a fake D&G top.

The top has ”Doccee” on it and her fans think it is just fake even if it was written in french. What do you think of this outfit?

Do you think it’s fake or it’s just the french spelling of Dolce & Gabbana ?

The post PHOTOS: Oge Okoye Is Wearing Fake D&G Top – Fans Say appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

