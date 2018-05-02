 PHOTOS: Workers celebrate May Day in Abuja — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Workers celebrate May Day in Abuja

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigeria Labour Congress, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba celebrates May Day with the Theme: Role of Labour Movement in National Development: Dare To Struggle, Dare To Win, at the Eagle square, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.