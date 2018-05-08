PIB: Don’t induce lawmakers, Saraki tells oil firms — Nigeria Today

PIB: Don’t induce lawmakers, Saraki tells oil firms
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Tuesday urged the International Oil Companies and Oil Producers Trade Section (IOC/OPTS) operating in the country not to induce lawmakers during the consideration and passage of the Fiscal and Host Communities Bills -components of the Petroleum Industry Bill, now before the National Assembly. Saraki, who stated […]
