Picket plan in bid to end bus strike - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

 Picket plan in bid to end bus strike - Independent Online
Picket plan in bid to end bus strike – Independent Online

Independent Online

Picket plan in bid to end bus strike
Independent Online
WITH talks to end the bus strike resuming at the CCMA this morning, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) plans to picket at depots across the country. Saftu spokesperson Patrick Craven said their members would congregate at bus depots
