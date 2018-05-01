Plateau PDP zones governorship ticket to southern zone — Nigeria Today

Plateau PDP zones governorship ticket to southern zone

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced on Tuesday that it had zoned the ticket for the Plateau governorship contest to the southern senatorial zone.

Mr John Akans, the party’s Publicity Secretary, in a statement in Jos, said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), held on Tuesday.

He said that the decision was to ensure fairness and equity, and also correct the mistake that cost the party the governorship seat in 2015.

Akans said that the party’s candidate would serve for “just one tenure”, if elected.

“The idea is to respect the Plateau zoning arrangement. The southern zone is currently serving its first tenure. The PDP candidate will complete the other four years and step aside,” he said.

Newsmen report that Sen Joshua Dariye, from Plateau Central, served for eight years and handed over to Jonah Jang, from the northern senatorial district, who equally served for eight years and handed over to Simon Lalong, from the south, in 2015.

“The PDP candidate, if elected, will serve out the remaining four years of the southern zone and hand over to some from another zone,” he said.

He explained that the arrangement was a reflection of the yearnings and aspirations of the Plateau people.

“In a democracy, the voter is the king; we must bow down to him,” he said.

The official expressed optimism that the PDP was on its way to winning the Plateau governorship seat with its adherence to the natural zoning formula.

He also expressed optimism that the arrangement would reduce tension among party members as only those from the southern zone would be eligible for the ticket

NAN

The post Plateau PDP zones governorship ticket to southern zone appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

