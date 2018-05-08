 Handball federation disbands male senior team - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Handball federation disbands male senior team – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Handball federation disbands male senior team
Vanguard
Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has disbanded its male senior handball team. National handball team disbanded. President of HFN, Samuel Ocheho made the announcement at the end of the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League which ended
Players protest as fed disbands handball teamThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.