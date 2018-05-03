Please Enjoy This Alt-Right Idiot Being Defeated By A Sign [Video] — Nigeria Today

Please Enjoy This Alt-Right Idiot Being Defeated By A Sign [Video]

Those alt-right warriors are real mouthy from behind their keyboards, but put a sign in their hands and they look rather toothless.

Take for example the events that transpired at the annual March for Immigrant and Workers’ Rights in Seattle earlier this week, where some good people came together to stand up for the rights of the marginalised.

They were met by a counter-protest put together by the Proud Boys, a far-right organisation for sad white men who clearly have tiny penises fragile egos.

One of the Proud Boys managed to grab a sign that he was unimpressed with, and he decided to tear said sign a new one with his bare hands.

It’s tough not to enjoy watching this:

Never stop never stopping, you sad little man, and nice dad jeans, bro.

[source:deadspin]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

