 Please help us stop Liverpool, Manchester United fans begs Cristiano Ronaldo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Please help us stop Liverpool, Manchester United fans begs Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Football, Lead, News, Sports | 0 comments

Please help us stop Liverpool, Manchester United fans begs Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans has sent a class message to Real Madrid Forward Cristiano Ronaldo help them stop Liverpool from winning the UEFA champions league.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Liverpool beats AS Roma 7:6 on aggregate to book their place in the finals, while Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 3:2 to reach the final.

According to some Manchester United fans who expressed their concern on Twitter, if Liverpool wins it will be worst for Manchester United.  They asked Ronaldo to show Liverpool where they belong when they meet in the finals.

Read some of the best tweets below

@Cristiano please mate u are the only one that can stop it from happening please

— Arvin Araghi (@AraghiArv98) May 2, 2018

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.