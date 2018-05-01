PM expected to delay customs decision to appease key Brexiters - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

PM expected to delay customs decision to appease key Brexiters – The Guardian
The Guardian
PM expected to delay customs decision to appease key Brexiters
Theresa May will attempt to head off a rebellion of her Brexit inner cabinet and prevent key leave-supporting ministers from resigning by delaying a final decision on her “customs partnership” model. The prime minister is expected to keep both of …
EU 'pushing back' on UK plans for border – Davis
European Commission 'pushing back' against UK proposals for Irish border
Davis says EU and UK may be unable to resolve Border issue before October deal
