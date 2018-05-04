 PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his Daura country home to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress slated for Saturday. The presidential jet conveying him touched down at Umaru Musa Ya’Adua Airport, Katsina at exactly 4:28 pm and shortly after, Buhari was conveyed in a police chopper to Daura. The President had returned […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.