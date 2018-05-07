Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match
Daily Post Nigeria
Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi team-mates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down in the Turkish Super League. Dogan news …
'Don't dare say a bad word about Pogba!' – Genclerbirligi coach defends Florentin after on-field brawl
Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch
Paul Pogba's brother Florentin involved in ugly clash with his OWN TEAMMATES during Super Lig match
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!