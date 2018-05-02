Police Arraign Senator Dino Melaye, Gets N90 Million Bail — Nigeria Today

Police Arraign Senator Dino Melaye, Gets N90 Million Bail

A Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted a bail of N90 million to embattled Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye was arraigned by the police on allegations that he escaped lawful custody. He was granted a bail for N90 million.

Premium Times reports that the senator was immediately rearrested by the police and taken to Force Headquarters in Abuja, according to his aides.

Melaye was at the hospital between last week Tuesday when he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle until Wednesday afternoon when he was quietly arraigned by the police.

The senator was trying to escape being taken to Lokoja to face criminal trial. Reports Wednesday afternoon indicate that he might be taken to Lokoja soon rather than returned to the hospital despite his fragile health.

More to come…

