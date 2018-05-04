Police arrest 20 principal suspects in Offa robbery saga — Nigeria Today

Police arrest 20 principal suspects in Offa robbery saga

The Nigeria Police Force said it had so far arrested more than 20 principal suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that armed robbers had attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman were killed. The Force spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said that details of the suspects were released to the public including the following exhibits that were recovered from them.

