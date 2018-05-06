Police arrest popular cultism kingpin, 7 others in Anambra — Nigeria Today

Police arrest popular cultism kingpin, 7 others in Anambra

The Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS) of the Anambra Police Command said it has arrested eight suspected cultists at Umuezeagu village, Anaku community in Ayamelu Local Government Area of the state. The SPACS Commander, CSP Christopher Bassey told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Onitsha that the suspects were apprehended following a tip-off. […]

