Police arrest popular Lagos pastor for propagating ‘hate speech’ — Nigeria Today

Police arrest popular Lagos pastor for propagating ‘hate speech’
The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Chris Mordi, of the Miracle of Fires Ministry, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly propagating ‘hate speech’ in the state. Edgal Imohimi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday. He noted that the suspect was arrested on May 5 […]
