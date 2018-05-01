 Police arrests SDP governorship aspirant, Abel Behora — Nigeria Today
Police arrests SDP governorship aspirant, Abel Behora

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Adamawa State, Mr Abel Behora, has been arrested by the police. Adamawa State Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar (SP), confirmed the development to NAN. He said Behora was arrested and detained for alleged defamation, inciting the public against constituted authority, and giving false information against the […]

