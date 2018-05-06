Police confirm 1 dead in Delta APC ward congress — Nigeria Today

Police confirm 1 dead in Delta APC ward congress
The Police Command in Delta has confirmed that a chairmanship candidate died in the All Progressives Congress ward congresses in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The command’s spokesman, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta, was stabbed to death during the exercise at Jeremi Ward 3, Okwagbe. The News Agency of Nigeria […]
