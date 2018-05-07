 Police deploy 3 additional mobile units to Birnin Gwari — Nigeria Today
Police deploy 3 additional mobile units to Birnin Gwari

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday announced the deployment of three additional police mobile units to reinforce security in Birnin Gwari where 45 people were killed on Saturday in Gwaska village. The Command’s spokesman Mukhtar Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that no arrest has been made, but that efforts were on to track down the killers. He said that the policemen were detailed to comb the area for the killers and other criminals.

