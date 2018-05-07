Police deploy 3 additional mobile units to Birnin Gwari — Nigeria Today

Police deploy 3 additional mobile units to Birnin Gwari

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday announced the deployment of three additional police mobile units to reinforce security in Birnin Gwari where 45 people were killed on Saturday in Gwaska village. The Command’s spokesman Mukhtar Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that no arrest has been made, but that efforts were on to track down the killers. He said that the policemen were detailed to comb the area for the killers and other criminals.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

