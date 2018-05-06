Police Investigate Sale Of Baby For N300, 000 In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Police Investigate Sale Of Baby For N300, 000 In Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State, says it has commenced investigation into the alleged sale of a baby boy for N300, 000 in the state. The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu, yesterday. Amaraizu, said that the investigation commenced on May 3 after the command arrested one of […]

