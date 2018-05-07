 Police must stop acting like tribesmen, barbarians – Dogara cautions — Nigeria Today
Police must stop acting like tribesmen, barbarians – Dogara cautions

May 7, 2018

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has said that Nigeria is a democracy and all persons and institutions including law enforcement agencies must operate within the ambit of the law. Speaking shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja, Dogara disclosed that him and president of the Senate […]

