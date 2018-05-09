 Police Nab Arms Suppliers To Killers In Benue, Taraba — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Nab Arms Suppliers To Killers In Benue, Taraba

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Nigeria Police have paraded suspected arms suppliers to bandits who have been attacking communities in Benue and Taraba states. In a statement by the Force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, the Police said, the renewed strategies adopted by the Nigeria Police Force to stop the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians and curtail the proliferation of firearms […]

The post Police Nab Arms Suppliers To Killers In Benue, Taraba appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.