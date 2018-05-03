Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court — Nigeria Today

Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court

Senator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye has finally arrived Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State, Premium Times reports.

The senator was brought before the court on a stretcher, arriving in a police ambulance.

Melaye had on Wednesday been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja where he was granted bail.

The police, however, rearrested him after the court session was over, transporting him to his home state.

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The post Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

