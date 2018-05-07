Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos
No fewer than 1,113 applicants began screening in Lagos State on Monday for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. About 6,000 applicants were shortlisted for the exercise nationwide. The Presiding Officer for the screening, ACP Okon Otoyo, gave the figure at the Police College, Ikeja, venue of the screening. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
