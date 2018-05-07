Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos

No fewer than 1,113 applicants began screening in Lagos State on Monday for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. About 6,000 applicants were shortlisted for the exercise nationwide. The Presiding Officer for the screening, ACP Okon Otoyo, gave the figure at the Police College, Ikeja, venue of the screening. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

